Samyang Foods Q3 net profit down 18.9% to 89.2 billion won

Samyang Foods' ramyeon noodle products are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Seoul on July 8. NEWS1

Samyang Foods' third quarter net profit fell 18.9 percent and missed expectations, even as operating profit and sales rose sharply.

Samyang Foods on Friday reported its third quarter net profit of 89.2 billion won ($65.7 million), down 18.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July to September period was 196.2 billion won, up a sharp 49.9 percent from a year ago, the company, which makes the globally popular Buldak ramyeon, said in a regulatory filing. Sales also rose 25.3 percent to 791.8 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 135.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.





Yonhap