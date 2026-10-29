Samsung’s record $80.37B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers

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KHNP drops Daewoo E&C-Doosan consortium as Czech Dukovany nuclear builder after talks collapse
KHNP ended talks with the Daewoo E&C-Doosan consortium over the $18.3 billion Dukovany project after failing to settle key contract terms.
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Kospi opens tad higher as Fed holds rates ahead of Samsung earnings report
Stocks opened slightly higher after the Federal Reserve held rates steady, with Samsung Electronics' AI-driven chip outlook in focus.
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Tesla Korea seeks exemption to unlock FSD for China-made cars
The Korean subsidiary of Tesla has requested a government exemption to enable Full Self-Driving on China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, raising whether a software update can qualify as a vehicle device.
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SK hynix says DRAM, HBM booked through 2029 as profit soars to $62B
Record quarterly profit and a massive shareholder return plan lifted SK hynix and Korean chip stocks as AI-driven memory demand extends years ahead.