Samsung’s record $80.37B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers

Visitors pass by the Samsung Electronics' booth during the Korea Electronics Show 2026 in Seoul on Oct. 16. AP/YONHAP

Samsung Electronics posted a record quarterly operating profit of 107.44 trillion won ($80.37 billion) in the third quarter, topping market expectations on strong AI-driven demand from hyperscalers. The earnings now even blow past those of Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta, the very U.S. tech giants whose AI data center spending is fueling the chipmaker’s windfall.

The Suwon, Gyeonggi-based chipmaker said Thursday that operating profit increased 782.83 percent from a year earlier, exceeding the 106 trillion won consensus compiled by market tracker FnGuide. It is the first time the company has crossed the 100-trillion-won mark in a quarter.

Revenue grew 126.88 percent on-year to 195.25 trillion won, below the 200.28 trillion won analysts had forecast. Net profit rose 514.39 percent on-year to 75.14 trillion won, but fell short of FnGuide’s estimate of 87.4 trillion won.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]