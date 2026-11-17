A viewer asks a Samsung TV to turn up the actors’ voices in a promotional image for the AI Sound Controller Pro feature, which lets viewers adjust dialogue, music and sound effects separately. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The company is also weighing a CES debut for its first humanoid robot as it pursues service revenue from content, ads and shopping.

Samsung Electronics plans to unveil a TV at CES 2027 that pauses a video when a viewer gets up for a glass of water and resumes it when they sit back down, industry sources said Monday.

The TV, tentatively called TV-I, uses AI to read viewers’ movements and interests and adjust the viewing environment to match. The idea is to turn the TV into an AI companion in the living room that catches viewers’ movements to control playback and instantly finds information on what is on the screen. CES 2027, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT trade show, runs Jan. 6 to 9 next year in Las Vegas.

Viewers curious about the clothes an actor is wearing in a drama or a restaurant that appears on screen will also be able to look them up directly on the TV.

Search is also expected to get smarter. With Click to Search, a feature Samsung first introduced on its 2025 TVs, viewers press the AI button on the remote and ask out loud, “Where was this scene filmed?” or “What brand is this outfit?” The TV then reads the context on the screen to answer. The feature spares viewers the trouble of picking up a smartphone, photographing the screen and searching for each item themselves.

Linking search with shopping could have an even greater impact. In the United States, Samsung has already partnered with Amazon to make TV ads directly shoppable. When an Amazon product ad plays on Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported streaming service (FAST) viewers can add the item to their Amazon cart by pressing a single button on the remote. What once required watching an ad, grabbing a phone, searching, opening an app and paying is now reduced to one click.

The features fit the strategy of Lee Won-jin, president and head of Samsung’s Visual Display Business, to turn the TV division from a business that sells devices into one that makes money from services. Lee, a former head of Google Korea, is a service and marketing specialist who built up Samsung TV Plus, which has surpassed 100 million monthly active users worldwide. Samsung named Lee, then head of its Global Marketing Office, to lead the TV business in a surprise move in May.

A viewer cheers in front of a TV running Samsung TV Plus in a promotional image. The free ad-supported streaming service has surpassed 100 million monthly active users worldwide. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The rare decision to replace the TV chief ahead of the regular year-end reshuffle was read as a sign of alarm that TV sales alone can no longer turn a profit. Market research firm TrendForce expects global TV shipments to fall 0.8 percent on year to 194.65 million units this year. Replacement cycles are long and demand is slow to recover, while Chinese manufacturers’ low-price push and rising component costs add to the strain.

In effect, Samsung is betting on steady income from TVs already sold, through content, advertising and shopping, rather than on selling more new sets.

Samsung is also considering unveiling its own humanoid robot for the first time at CES. The robot’s hand is the key battleground. A robot hand is considered one of the hardest technologies to master because it has to sense an object’s shape and point of contact in real time and finely control finger movements and grip strength.

Samsung Electronics’ 2026 TV lineup, including Mini LED, OLED, Neo QLED and Micro RGB models, appears in a promotional image. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the company’s Robotics eXperience Business Office on Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of becoming chairman, to check on the robot business.





BY KIM SU-MIN, KIM IN-KYOUNG, LEE YOUNG-KEUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]