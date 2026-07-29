Samsung's AI memory boom delivers record $62B quarterly profit

A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

A 19-fold profit surge underscores how tight memory supply has reshaped the market

Samsung Electronics posted its highest-ever operating profit of 89.49 trillion won ($62 billion) for the April-to-June quarter, a 19-fold surge year-on-year, as AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory pushed prices higher and tightened supply across the chip market.

Revenue for the second quarter came in at 171.5 trillion won, up 130 percent from the same period a year earlier, while net profit reached 71.62 trillion won, up 1,299.9 percent year-on-year.

The operating profit figure beat the 84.84 trillion won consensus compiled by market tracker FnGuide, revenue missed analyst forecasts of 174.53 trillion won and net profit beat the 70.02 trillion won estimate.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]