Samsung widens global DRAM lead as AI demand lifts market

Samsung captured 39.4 percent of global DRAM revenue in the second quarter as the market climbed 59.5 percent.

Samsung Electronics accounted for 39.4 percent of the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market by revenue in the second quarter of 2026, an industry report showed Monday, extending its lead amid the global AI boom.

Korea's top memory chipmaker saw its DRAM revenue rise 63.4 percent from the previous quarter to $60.98 billion in the April-June period, according to the report released by market research firm TrendForce.

Its market share increased from 38.5 percent in the January-March period.

Korea's SK hynix came next with a market share of 24.9 percent, down from 28.8 percent in the first quarter, while its revenue rose 37.9 percent on quarter to $38.59 billion.

U.S.-based Micron Technology held a 23.3 percent share of the global DRAM market in the second quarter, up from 22.4 percent in the previous quarter, with its revenue rising 65.5 percent over the period to $36 billion, the report showed.

The global DRAM market, meanwhile, generated $154.73 billion in revenue in the second quarter, up 59.5 percent from the previous quarter, driven by increased shipments of various memory products, according to TrendForce.





Yonhap