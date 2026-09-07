Samsung widens global DRAM lead as AI demand lifts market

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Korea weighs building eight U.S. reactors: two Korean and two U.S.
Seoul is reviewing a U.S. proposal to use its investment fund for nuclear plants, though reactor design remains disputed.
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Economy ‘continues to improve’ on back of strong exports, AI-related investment, think tank says
Industrial output rose 3.1 percent in July on month, remaining above the 2.9 percent average for the second quarter.
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Black umbrellas and 150 hungry people: Seoul lines up for Chipotle opening
Chipotle’s first store in Asia drew hourslong lines in Gangnam, fueled by lower prices and opening-week buzz.
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Will the AI spending surge trigger an unprecedented memory chip shortage?
Surging hyperscaler investment and the shift to HBM4 could leave global memory supplies critically tight next year, the brokerage firm KB Securities says.