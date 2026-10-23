Samsung TV offers vibrant view of Art Basel works through a masterpiece

The vibrant spectrum of contemporary art from the world's leading art fair, Art Basel, can be enjoyed at home as Samsung Electronics brings curated highlights and an exquisite selection of the annual showcases of the Switzerland-based show's Hong Kong, Basel, Paris and Miami Beach events to the Samsung Art store.

The vibrant spectrum of contemporary art from the world's leading art fair, Art Basel, can be enjoyed at home as Samsung Electronics brings curated highlights and an exquisite selection of the annual showcases of the Switzerland-based show's Hong Kong, Basel, Paris and Miami Beach events to the Samsung Art store.

Artist Michael Najjar’s “Europa” (2016) SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

This year, Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 was released, reflecting the distinct cultural dynamism of Hong Kong’s contemporary art scene. Epitomized by its on-site pavilion, "Crossing Time, Crossing Space into Art Basel Hong Kong," Samsung showcases the collection across its 2026 lineup, including the Frame Pro, Micro RGB, and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays.

Samsung Art Store and Samsung Electronics captured the dynamism and diversity of the art scene through a digital collection comprising 25 works by 20 established and emerging artists. Among the standout pieces, Samsung featured the German artist and former astronaut trainee Michael Najjar’s “Europa” (2016) alongside “Ken” (2023), a collaboration between Chinese artist Sun Yitian and Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton's 2024 Pre-Fall Collection.

Samsung vividly captured Najjar’s compelling digital compositions and speculative futures with photo-blended techniques, riveting audiences with terrestrial landscapes and the cosmos during space flight.

In his series “Outer Space” (2011-), “Europa” translates Jupiter’s icy moon into a striking image that connects to the boundless ambitions of the human imagination. The artwork is widely regarded as a search for extraterrestrial life beyond Earth, bridging physical exploration with artistic reflection.

Beyond mere aesthetics, Najjar’s vision lies in the power to reflect direct immersion in the extremities of exploration. By testing his limits through physical rigor while traversing Iceland’s glaciers and enduring zero-gravity flight training, he solidified his core concept, “We live in an era where experience is migrating into virtual space,” through a formative experience.

By bringing this uncharted world to TV screens, Najjar encourages the audience to imagine life on Europa beneath the icy crust, a frozen ocean of saltwater. For this visionary art, Samsung’s cutting-edge screen technology brings the artist’s otherworldly visions to life with striking clarity. The intense contrast and rich color depth accentuate every icy fissure on Europa, blurring the line between technological presentation and true artistic awe right before the viewer's eyes.

Through this collaboration, Samsung breaks the entrenched dogma that high art belongs exclusively in museums. Through a monitor, it transcends the physical limits of museums and weaves the endeavor seamlessly into daily life.

The breathtaking glacial landscapes of Iceland that inspire artist Michael Najjar SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Displaying these masterpieces on a Samsung Art TV offers a refreshing way to light up interior spaces, unconfining artwork from certain locations and directly into the places where we live. Experiencing art in familiar spaces transforms engagement, fostering a remarkably intimate and personal bond with it. Najjar hopes audiences discover how the visual pleasure and reflective richness of art enrich everyday life.

Experiencing “Europa” (2016) through the Samsung Electronics S95H OLED TV SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Such groundbreaking collaborations do not stop at Art Barsel; technology and curation are set to expand further, with Samsung bringing this immersive vision to Seoul at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Lounge under the theme of “Design Is an Act of Love,” running until Sunday.

Displaying such vivid, lifelike artworks on the Samsung S95H OLED TV, the exhibition highlights a human-centric vision of design. Samsung’s partnership with Italian creators presents a compelling collection centered on the intersection of technology and emotion.

Through curated works, Milan’s POLI.design, in collaboration with Samsung, turned to its Oto spotlight framework to highlight human diversity and individuality. Fourteen emerging Italian creators reinterpreted the firm’s hardware as a canvas for original artwork, each encased in bespoke frames designed by Samsung.

Blending custom-crafted frames with on-screen digital artistry on the Samsung Electronics S95H OLED TV SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The S95H champions this visionary approach to everyday living spaces so effectively that it won the Red Dot Design Award. Recent design trends have favored radical minimalism, obscuring all components except the screen. By contrast, the S95H introduces a visible frame, pivoting away from the conventional paradigm.

What stands out most is its slim silver metal frame, which creates gallery-grade visuals and an ethereal floating effect, even when it's mounted on the wall. The seven-inch touchscreen has also drawn praise for its user-friendly SmartThings interface and AI capabilities.

Sweeping the Product Design category with all 16 entries winning accolades, Samsung Electronics has underscored its design leadership, reflecting the company’s new human-centric design methodology, “Expressive Design.”

Mauro Porcini, president and head of the Corporate Design Center (CDO) at Samsung’s Device eXperience division, said, “Samsung strives for design which can mirror human identity, emotion, and diversity,” adding, “We will continue to elevate human experiences through purposeful, emotionally resonant design that extends far beyond baseline functionality.”

Samsung Electronics’ S95H OLED TV was awarded the Red Dot Design Award 2026 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

This ongoing synergy will bring technology and fine art together seamlessly, creating exposure for both. Through Samsung Art Store’s mission to “democratize access to global culture,” it will connect arts and technology to bring masterpieces into daily life. By removing physical and geographical barriers, Samsung transforms the TV from a passive electronic screen into an ever-evolving digital canvas that allows owners to curate their own private galleries at home.

This fusion of technology and artistic vision creates an ever-evolving ecosystem where design enriches human emotion. As Samsung continues to pioneer this digital art renaissance, everyday living spaces will remain connected to the pulse of global contemporary culture.









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]