Samsung to adopt ASML's High NA EUV for memory chips by 2028 

The technology would allow the chipmaker to print more detailed circuit patterns, allowing for smaller, more advanced semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics aims to become the first in the industry to deploy ASML's next-generation High NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment for memory production by 2028.

The move indicates that High NA technology is ready for mass production in advanced memory manufacturing. NA stands for numerical aperture, a measure of how much light a machine's lens system can capture and focus onto a chip. A higher numerical aperture translates into finer, more precise circuit patterns.

ASML's current EUV machines have a numerical aperture of 0.33; the new High NA systems raise that figure to 0.55, allowing chipmakers to print more detailed patterns and, in turn, design smaller, more advanced chips.

"Samsung is committed to maintaining leadership in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, including memory and foundry, through breakthrough technologies and strong partnerships," said Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun in a statement. "By further strengthening our collaboration with ASML, we are helping lay the foundation for the next generation of AI and semiconductor innovation."

Samsung will also join a bloc led by the Dutch lithography equipment maker called the Large Size Mask Consortium, aimed at shifting the industry's photomask standard from 6 inches to 12 inches. Members plan to monitor global technology trends in lithography equipment and photomasks while cooperating on joint research and standard-setting for the larger masks.

A photomask is a precision template etched with fine circuit patterns. Current masks are limited to a 6-inch format, but the patterns required for advanced chips, particularly with High NA EUV, are growing larger and more complex. Manufacturers currently work around that limit through a process called stitching, splitting a design across multiple 6-inch masks and aligning them so the patterns connect seamlessly. Larger, 12-inch masks would eliminate that step entirely, raising fab productivity and lowering chipmaking costs.

The benefit is especially pronounced for advanced chips, which require the precise placement of tens of billions of transistors at the design stage. Wider masks would let manufacturers fully exploit the capabilities of High NA EUV equipment, making production more cost-efficient.

"Together, we have helped advance the technologies that underpin modern semiconductor manufacturing," said ASML President and CEO Christophe Fouquet, noting that Samsung has long been one of the Dutch company's key customers. "As the industry enters a new era driven by artificial intelligence, close collaboration with our customers becomes even more important. We look forward to working with Samsung to enable the next wave of semiconductor innovation."

BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]