A screen in the dealing room at Hana Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, shows the Kospi and the share prices of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix on Nov. 20, when the Kospi fell 5.21 percent to 4,869.96 and closed back below 5,000. YONHAP

Record third quarter earnings have not eased investor fears over Nvidia, contract durability and potential oversupply in the AI memory boom.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix posted their best-ever results in the third quarter, yet their shares have sunk to about half their peaks as fears that the memory boom is ending overwhelm the earnings.

Samsung's memory chips sold at an average of about 3.7 times last year's average price in the first nine months of the year, and production lines at both companies are running without a break. Drawing on the two companies' third quarter reports, released last Monday, and analysts' assessments, the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, examined how well-founded those fears are.

The first question is Nvidia, the chipmakers' biggest customer. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Nov. 12, 33 years after co-founding the company. Investors in Korean chip stocks feared that any disruption at Nvidia could reduce its orders for high bandwidth memory (HBM).

Nvidia has since lifted its outlook. Nvidia forecast fourth quarter revenue of $130 billion on Tuesday, above market expectations of $125.1 billion, and raised its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2028 to 75 percent from 70 percent.

The chipmakers' customer mix is already changing. Sales to SK hynix's largest customer, presumed to be Nvidia, came to 34.98 trillion won ($26.2 billion) in the first nine months of the year. The customer accounted for 14.8 percent of SK hynix's total sales, down from 27 percent a year earlier. Sales to that customer doubled, but SK hynix's total sales grew even faster.

A second customer now accounts for 10.1 percent of SK hynix's sales, or 23.9 trillion won. Alphabet and Amazon, which make their own AI chips, appear among Samsung's five biggest customers, which together account for about 24 percent of its sales. Nvidia is not on that list.

The SK hynix logo is seen on one of its products during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

Kim Dong-won, head of research at KB Securities, estimates that Nvidia will account for 38 percent of global HBM demand in 2027, Google 37 percent and AMD 13 percent.

"The growth of the market for application-specific integrated circuits is a factor that lifts demand not only for custom HBM but also for server DRAM and high-capacity memory," the KB Securities analyst said. "Jensen Huang's departure will be a turning point at which the players driving growth diversify and the ecosystem expands, not a crisis for the AI industry."

Huang's exit has also deepened concerns over the finances of neocloud companies, the smaller cloud providers that rent out AI computing power and have borrowed to build more data centers.

Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang, at a media roundtable meeting in Singapore on Dec. 6, 2023 REUTERS/YONHAP

"Neoclouds represent a relatively smaller and limited portion of the overall market, approximately 8 percent," Kim Yong-kwan, president of management strategy at Samsung’s chip division, said at a Morgan Stanley conference in Singapore on Wednesday. "We do not expect these concerns to pose a significant threat to the broader AI growth trajectory."

The second question is whether long-term supply contracts will hold. Samsung has effectively sold out its HBM supply for next year, and SK hynix has said long-term contracts lock up more than 50 percent of its production capacity for 2027 and 2028.

Neither company's quarterly report discloses specific contract terms, however. Both state that contract volumes and delivery periods can change depending on customer demand and business conditions. Nvidia also said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that some of its supply commitments can be canceled or rescheduled before formal orders are placed.

A red traffic light flashes outside the Samsung Electronics’ headquarters in Yeongtong District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 26. NEWS1

For Samsung and SK hynix, the question is how much of the contracted volume and price they can count on if customers slow their AI investment or memory prices fall. Price floors, advance payments and penalties are seen as mechanisms that keep customers to the contracts. So is the risk that a customer who backs out could lose its place in line for future supply.

"If memory prices fall, the prices of the products our companies supply could come down as well, but they are structured to reflect less of the drop," Roh Geun-chang, head of the independent research firm Semicon Research Lab, said. "Above all, there are no warning signs at all of a change in demand right now."

The third question is oversupply. If customers delay AI investment just as new plants at Samsung and SK hynix start running at full tilt, the glut of past cycles could return.

Visitors browse Samsung Electronics' booth during a trade show at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 2, 2025. The product on display is a DDR5 memory module. NEWS1

Chip research firm SemiAnalysis recently cut its forecast for global HBM bit demand in 2028 by about 30 percent. It also lowered its forecast for spending on AI accelerators that year from $1.054 trillion to $758 billion. UBS also estimated that about 30 percent of new data center capacity expected in the United States in 2028 faces regulatory risk.

Some analysts push back, noting that orders still outrun supply. SK hynix said last month that its DRAM and HBM output is effectively sold out through 2029, counting both signed long-term contracts and demand still under negotiation with customers.

"Even if some data center investment is delayed, we believe the chances of the memory market swinging into oversupply in the near term are limited, given the existing excess demand," Jung Woo-sung, an analyst at LS Securities, said.

The SemiAnalysis cut points to slower growth rather than shrinking demand. Even the lowered forecast has AI accelerator spending rising about 21 percent in 2028 from $627 billion in 2027, with HBM bit demand still growing every year.

A model of Samsung Electronics’ seventh-generation high bandwidth memory chip, HBM4E, is displayed at the company’s booth in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 14. YONHAP

"Even if capital spending growth at the four biggest U.S. cloud companies slows from 53 percent in 2027 to 14 percent in 2028, global AI server shipments will rise 30 percent in 2028," Lee Su-rim, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities, said. "With both the number of servers and the memory per server rising, SK hynix's DRAM shipments will also increase 23 percent through 2029."

Samsung executives argued at the same Singapore conference that this boom differs from past cycles, in which speculative investment ended in overcapacity, because today's spending rests on actual demand.

"Despite uncertainty over AI data center investment in the United States, Samsung Electronics' supply discipline strategy remains valid," Kim Sun-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said. "[The company] will flexibly adjust supply in 2028 as well to protect profitability."





BY KIM SU-MIN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



