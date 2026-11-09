Samsung, SK hynix cash holdings top 329 trillion won as investment, shareholder returns grow

The construction site for the Yongin semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, is pictured on June 29. Facilities including SK hynix's fabs will be built at the site. NEWS1

Samsung intends to spend 84.4 trillion won ($62.3 billion) on capital expenditure, while SK hynix is focusing on expanding HBM production.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix have amassed a combined 329.3 trillion won ($243 billion) in cash holdings amid a boom in AI semiconductors, with both companies using their growing cash reserves to expand chip production facilities and increase shareholder returns.

Samsung held 214.8 trillion won in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter, up 24.8 trillion won from the previous quarter, according to industry sources on Sunday. SK hynix's cash holdings rose 26.5 trillion won over the same period to 114.5 trillion won.

The two companies' combined cash holdings increased 51.3 trillion won from the previous quarter. Samsung and SK hynix also held net cash of 197.6 trillion won and 98.7 trillion won, respectively, after deducting borrowings.

As cash reserves grow, so does the scale of investment.

Samsung plans to spend 84.4 trillion won on capital expenditures this year, a record high and roughly 60 percent more than last year's 52.7 trillion won.

Of this year's amount, 76.8 trillion won will go toward its semiconductor business. The company plans to secure new production facilities to meet demand for AI memory chips and strengthen competitiveness for its foundry business, or contract chip manufacturing, particularly through its plant in Taylor, Texas.

The company is also expanding research and development (R&D) spending. Samsung spent 41.7 trillion won on R&D in the first three quarters of this year, already surpassing its full-year spending in 2025. If R&D spending exceeds 50 trillion won by the end of the year, its combined capital expenditures and R&D investment will top 130 trillion won.

SK hynix's 12-layer HBM4 memory chips are on display at the SK AI Summit in Seoul on Nov. 3, 2025. YONHAP

SK hynix is focusing on expanding production of high bandwidth memory (HBM). The company plans to ramp up production capacity at M15X, its new dynamic random-access memory plant in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, to its maximum level by the end of the year to increase supplies of HBM4. Next year, it plans to begin operations at the first plant in its semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi, and accelerate investment in production facilities at home and abroad.

Long-term supply agreements with customers are helping drive the investment expansion.

SK hynix has signed long-term supply agreements with 14 major customers, including global cloud companies. The contracted volumes account for more than half of its total production capacity for 2027 and 2028. Based on these agreements, the company plans to significantly increase investment next year while adjusting the timing of expenditures depending on demand and profitability.

Shareholder returns are also rising sharply. Samsung Electronics plans to return between 90 trillion won and 110 trillion won to shareholders this year.

Of that amount, 35 trillion won has already been distributed or committed through the third quarter. The remaining 55 trillion won to 75 trillion won is expected to be used for cash dividends, share buybacks and cancellations. The board of directors will determine the specific amounts and methods at a meeting in late January next year.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun speaks at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 18. KIM SEONG-RYONG

SK hynix is also pursuing approximately 100 trillion won in shareholder returns this year, including more than 30 trillion won in cash dividends and more than 60 trillion won in share buybacks and cancellations. The company also plans to distribute a substantial portion of the gains from its investment in Japanese chipmaker Kioxia through special dividends.

At a board meeting last month, SK hynix approved 14 trillion won in cash dividends for the third quarter and 20 trillion won in share buybacks.

But the key question is how effectively the two companies can translate the cash accumulated during the semiconductor boom into future competitiveness and greater shareholder value.

Samsung is expanding investment across its memory and foundry businesses, while SK hynix is accelerating efforts to strengthen HBM production capacity. As both companies pursue large-scale capital expenditures alongside shareholder returns, maintaining stable cash generation has become increasingly important.

"When stock prices are rising, investors look at the size of earnings and the visibility of future performance, but when stock prices fall despite rising profits, other factors are needed to support [the stock prices]," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "Recently, attention has shifted toward how companies turn their growth into cash returns. Or in other words, how they return the cash they have accumulated to shareholders."





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



