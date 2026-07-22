Samsung, SK and Hyundai heads will meet with U.S. tech leaders in San Francisco this week 

From right: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong share fried chicken and beer at a Kkanbu Chicken restaurant in Samseong-dong, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30, 2025. YONHAP

The Korean conglomerate chiefs will join Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and other tech leaders in the United States to discuss AI cooperation and new business opportunities.

Korea's top business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, are set to meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and other global tech executives in the United States later this week to discuss cooperation in AI, industry sources said Wednesday.

A meeting in San Francisco on Friday, organized by the Korean government, will bring together Lee, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, according to the sources.

At a dinner hosted by President Lee Jae Myung, the executives are also expected to exchange views on industry trends and explore business opportunities in the AI sector.

The events are part of President Lee's visit to the United States on his way to South America.

The meetings came after Huang visited Korea in June and met with top executives from Korean companies in AI-related industries, including Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group, Naver and NC.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the world's two largest memory chipmakers, are key suppliers to Nvidia and other AI companies, while Hyundai Motor Group has expanded its presence in physical AI through its robotics subsidiary, Boston Dynamics.





Yonhap