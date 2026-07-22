Samsung, SK and Hyundai heads will meet with U.S. tech leaders in San Francisco this week 

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South Korea, U.S. and Japan reaffirm strong defensive posture against North at ministerial talks
The three countries pledged closer coordination on North Korea, regional security and economic cooperation during discussions on the sidelines of Asean meetings in Manila.
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Gov't approves 2nd petrochemical restructuring proposal with Yeosu project
The South Jeolla facilities will cut naphtha cracking capacity by 1.39 million tons annually, contributing to Seoul's push to shift a sector in crisis.
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Korean display makers shift OLED into AI and automotive
Samsung Display and LG Display are expanding OLED into robots, smart glasses and vehicles while racing to secure an early edge in emerging markets.
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As Red Sea blockade threat grows, Korea weighs Suez Canal as crude import route of last resort
Experts warn that the Suez option would be costly and hard to sustain due to the added voyage time, tanker size limitations and canal tolls.