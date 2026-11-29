The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul on July 30. AP/YONHAP

The Korean giant is preparing for the technology’s debut after a demonstration and briefing for the company’s board last week.

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its first humanoid robot at the upcoming CES technology trade show, as the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker seeks new growth engines, industry sources said Sunday.

The Korean tech giant plans to unveil the model to the public at CES 2027, which will be held in Las Vegas from Jan. 6 to 9 next year, following a demonstration of a humanoid robot prototype to its board last week, they said.

The demonstration took place Thursday at Samsung's robotics research hub in southern Seoul, where the board was briefed on the robot's full-body control capabilities and its ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands.

The planned debut follows Samsung's establishment of its robotics experience unit in July, which reports directly to co-CEO Roh Tae-moon.

The company is believed to have applied precision machining and assembly technologies developed through its production of Galaxy foldable smartphones to the robot's hands, enabling the humanoid to manipulate objects with human-like dexterity.

Samsung is focusing on hand manipulation, a key challenge for humanoid robots that must reliably grasp, turn and reposition objects to perform tasks in manufacturing settings.

As the global humanoid robotics race increasingly shifts beyond walking and full-body movement toward dexterity and task execution using robotic hands, Samsung is placing a strong emphasis on developing robotic hand technology as a key pillar of its commercialization strategy.





Yonhap