Samsung sees foundry customer base quadrupling as AI demand accelerates

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Korea's overseas direct investment goes up 32% in Q2
Overseas direct investment totaled $20.52 billion from April through June, up from $15.5 billion in the same period in 2025.
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FTC chief vows to 'restore justice' as court clears way for Coupang probe
In August, Coupang refused to cooperate with the Fair Trade Commission's on-site probe into allegations that the company had shifted the cost of discounts onto its suppliers and asked a court to suspend the inspection.
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Jensen Huang receives Van Fleet Award for contribution to Korea-U.S. relations
Named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the 1950-53 Korean War, the award is given annually to those who have notably contributed to the Korea-U.S. relationship.
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Samsung Electronics sell-off drags down Kospi, with buyback support set to fade
Samsung Electronics fell 5.43 percent as investors rushed to secure eligibility for its record quarterly dividend while its share buyback nears completion.