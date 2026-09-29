Samsung sees foundry customer base quadrupling as AI demand accelerates

The chipmaker expects high-performance computing to drive most foundry sales by 2029 as it expands advanced production in Texas.

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that the number of customers for its foundry business could grow roughly fourfold by 2029 compared to 2017.

"The number of customers has increased about three-fold from when the foundry business was first established as an independent unit in 2017," Noh Mi-jung, a senior vice president at Samsung's foundry business, said during Korea Premium Week 2026.

"We expect the customer number to grow about fourfold by 2029," she said.

Samsung's foundry business plans to diversify its portfolio, which is currently focused on mobile products, toward AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

HPC accounted for just 5 percent of the foundry business in 2017 but has since risen to 28 percent. The company expects the share to reach 66 percent by 2029.

"By 2029, we expect HPC customers to account for more than half of our customer base, while HPC will also account for well over half of our sales," the executive said.

Samsung aims to begin mass production of its third-generation 2-nanometer process in 2028, followed by mass production of its 1.4-nanometer process in 2029.

The Korean tech giant plans to begin initial operations at the first fab of its Taylor semiconductor complex in Texas by the end of this year.

It also plans to start construction of a second fab there within the year, with mass production targeted for 2030.





Yonhap