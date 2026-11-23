Samsung Securities says personal information belonging to 8,241 clients was exposed after unauthorized access to its customer response system.

Personal data belonging to over 8,000 clients of Samsung Securities has been breached, the brokerage said Monday.

Information on 8,241 clients had been leaked after the firm found unauthorized access to its customer response system, Samsung Securities confirmed.

The incident follows a wave of cyberattacks against Korean financial firms in recent months.





Yonhap