Samsung SDS partners with Anthropic on enterprise AI

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Korea secures partnership with AMD to advance domestic AI infrastructure
The U.S. semiconductor manufactuer will build a research center in Korea as well as support domestic firms and universities.
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HD Hyundai Samho to supply cranes for Port of Tacoma
The Korean shipbuilder will modernize facilities at the key U.S. port as well as supply four cranes to HMM subsidiary Washington United Terminals by 2028.
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Huonslab patents ADC injection platform
The Gyeonggi drugmaker said its Hydiffuze-based subcutaneous antibody-drug conjugate formulation could replace IV infusions and improve drug absorption and delivery efficiency.
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Nvidia to acquire 4.5% stake in Naver with $1 billion investment
Naver and Nvidia reportedly signed an investment agreement through a third-party allotment of new shares, which is typically used to establish strategic partnerships or raise capital quickly.