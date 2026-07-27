Samsung SDS partners with Anthropic on enterprise AI

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, left, and Samsung SDS CEO Lee June-hee, second from right, take a photo right before the event of AI Summit held in San Francisco on July 24, with President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, and Samsung Electronics CEO Lee Jae-yong. NEWS1

Samsung SDS, Anthropic’s first Korean business partner, will expand Claude Enterprise use and jointly pursue corporate AI projects in Korea.

Samsung SDS is forming a strategic partnership with Anthropic as it seeks to expand its presence in the enterprise AI market.

Samsung SDS is the first Korean company to enter a business partnership with Anthropic, the U.S. AI company.

The two companies signed an agreement in San Francisco on Friday, Samsung SDS said. They plan to jointly identify business opportunities in Korea, train applied AI engineers using Claude — Anthropic's family of generative AI models — and provide Claude Enterprise to Samsung affiliates.

Samsung SDS will also conduct joint marketing, proofs of concept and collaborative projects to support corporate clients in adopting AI.

Samsung SDS had already introduced Claude Enterprise internally under its “Client Zero” strategy, in which the company first applies and tests new technologies within its own organization before offering them to external clients.

Messages exchanged by employees surpassed one million during the early stages of the rollout. Claude Enterprise is currently used by about 70,000 employees across 20 Samsung affiliates.

Chris Ciauri, managing director of International at Anthropic, said that Samsung SDS is a key partner to accelerate the adoption of Claude among Korean companies.

“Based on the strengths of both companies, we will support customers’ AI innovation and create new business value through reliable AI solutions,” said Lee June-hee, CEO of Samsung SDS.





BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]