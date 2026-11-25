The plant was recognized for reusing wastewater, reducing water consumption and cutting annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Samsung SDI's battery plant in Ulsan has won a government grand prize for its carbon neutrality efforts, the Korean battery maker said Wednesday.

The plant received the Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment Award, the top prize in the outstanding green company category of the Green Management Awards. The government program honors companies for strong environmental performance, including cutting carbon emissions and managing resources.

The Ulsan plant reuses 90 percent of its wastewater and has cut its tap water use by about 74,000 cubic meters a year. It became the first in Korea's rechargeable battery industry to be named a "green company" in 1999 and has kept the title for 27 consecutive years.

The plant also runs solar power facilities and has installed energy-efficient equipment. Together, they cut its greenhouse gas emissions by about 5,000 tons a year.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]