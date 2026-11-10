Samsung SDI’s AI data center backup battery wins CES 2027 Innovation Award

Samsung SDI's SDI U8A3-UPS, battery system that provides emergency power to AI data ceters during blackouts SAMSUNG SDI

Samsung SDI's space-saving UPS battery for AI data centers earned a 2027 CES Innovation Award for power, energy density and fire safety.

Samsung SDI’s prismatic battery solution for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems won the 2027 CES Innovation Award for the world’s largest electronics trade show set to take place in Las Vegas in January.

The Korean battery maker said Tuesday its SDI U8A3-UPS, an uninterruptible power supply that provides emergency power to critical facilities like AI data centers during blackouts, won in the enterprise tech category.

The system was recognized for its very high power output, high energy density and fire safety, Samsung SDI said.

It uses prismatic cells made with lithium manganese oxide, which makes it 33 percent more space-efficient than conventional products, so fewer units are needed to deliver stable power.

It can also supply backup power during sudden surges in demand from AI computing, which helps prevent server failures and data loss.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]