Samsung SDI to supply LFP batteries to Jupiter Power

Samsung SDI will supply 16 gigawatt-hours of LFP batteries to BlackRock-owned Jupiter Power from 2029.

Samsung SDI, Korea's second-largest battery maker, said Monday its U.S. subsidiary has secured a deal estimated to be worth trillions of won to supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to a U.S. energy storage company.

Samsung SDI America signed a three-year, 16-gigawatt-hour battery supply agreement with Jupiter Power, a U.S. energy storage system (ESS) developer owned by BlackRock, the Korean company said in a press release.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will supply LFP batteries for Jupiter Power's ESS, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

Combined with an earlier agreement, the latest deal brings Samsung SDI's cumulative orders from Jupiter Power to about 27 gigawatt-hours.

The batteries will be manufactured at StarPlus Energy, a U.S. joint venture between Samsung SDI and Stellantis NV, in the U.S. state of Indiana.

Jupiter Power, owned by U.S. asset management giant BlackRock, is one of the largest developers and operators of energy storage projects in the United States.

The contract comes shortly after Samsung SDI began mass production of LFP batteries at the Indiana facility.

Industry observers said the deal could help Samsung SDI gain a foothold in the ESS battery market, which has long been dominated by Chinese manufacturers, by leveraging its U.S. production capabilities and non-Chinese supply chain.





Yonhap