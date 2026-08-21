Samsung SDI to sell $3.2B stake in Samsung Display to fund battery push for AI era

Read more
-
Gov’t considers expanding prescription drug delivery to all telemedicine patients
The service, which was broadly permitted during the Covid-19 pandemic, is currently limited to specific types of patients.
-
Shareholder group rallies for higher Samsung dividends amid expected 100 trillion won plan
The group is demanding that the technology giant, riding high on the AI chip boom, cancel treasury shares instead of funneling them into employee bonuses.
-
Kakao to split major businesses to form new ‘AI core company’
The technology giant will form KakaoAI to manage the company’s popular messaging app and AI integration, while KakaoX will serve as the investment arm.
-
Korea to impose antidumping tariffs on Thai seamless copper pipes
Seoul will impose antidumping duties of 4.9 to 8.4 percent on Thai seamless copper pipes starting Sept. 11.