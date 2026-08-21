Samsung SDI to sell $3.2B stake in Samsung Display to fund battery push for AI era

A visitor to the InterBattery 2026 takes a photo of Samsung SDI's displayed solid-state battery at Coex, southern Seoul, on March 11. NEWS1

The cash injection will likely flow to the battery maker’s $3.5 billion plant in New Carlisle, Indiana, originally a joint venture with General Motors.

Samsung SDI said Friday it has resolved to divest roughly 4.45 trillion won ($3.2 billion) of its stake in Samsung Display, transferring the shares back to the display maker in a bid to secure cash for further battery investment aligned with the demands of the AI era.

The company is selling 13,088,235 shares — about 33 percent of its holdings in the display affiliate — which will lower the battery maker's stake to 10.2 percent from 15.2 percent.

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun SAMSUNG SDI

The transaction will be settled in cash, with the share transfer scheduled for Thursday.

Samsung SDI cited the sale as a means of "securing investment capital to establish future growth engines."

The funds will likely flow toward Samsung SDI's $3.5 billion battery plant under construction in New Carlisle, Indiana. The plant was originally planned as a joint factory with General Motors, but Samsung SDI recently acquired GM's 49.9 percent stake, giving it sole control of the North American plant.

The battery maker is also among the furthest along globally in the development of solid-state batteries, with mass production targeted for the second half of 2027. The company has already begun sending samples to several prospective clients.

Samsung SDI swung to an operating profit of 203.8 billion won in the second quarter, returning to the black for the first time in seven quarters on the back of robust sales of batteries for energy storage systems.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]



















