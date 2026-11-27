Samsung SDI secured 751 megawatts in Korea’s largest energy storage tender, while SK On won the remaining capacity after LG Energy Solution withdrew.

Samsung SDI secured nearly 63 percent of the capacity on offer in Korea’s largest-ever energy storage system (ESS) tender, while SK On took on the remainder.

The previous two rounds of bidding saw fierce price competition among Korea’s three major battery makers, at the expense of profitability, but industry observers believe pricing competition eased somewhat this time after LG Energy Solution opted out.

The ESS central contract market awards long-term contracts to ESS operators through competitive bidding to ensure power grid stability. It is administered by the Korea Power Exchange.

Samsung SDI secured 751 megawatts, or 62.9 percent, of the total 1,194 megawatts on offer in the third round of bidding for Korea’s ESS central contract market. SK On secured the remaining 443 megawatts, or 37.1 percent, according to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment on Thursday.

The latest round exceeds the combined scale of the first two rounds and represents approximately 7.08 gigawatt-hours of battery storage capacity.

Samsung SDI will supply batteries to nine of the 14 project sites nationwide: seven sites on the mainland, including Yeongam County in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City and Muju County in North Jeolla, and two on Jeju Island.

SK On will supply batteries to five mainland sites, including Soseong-myeon in Jeongeup, North Jeolla and Gangjin County in Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City.

“Domestic production and the use of locally made key components helped us secure a substantial share of orders in the ESS central contract market,” a representative of SK On said, adding that SK On’s existing production facilities in Seosan, South Chungcheong, could accommodate the orders it secured, according to the representative.

An SK On battery plant is seen in Seosan, South Chungcheong. SK ON

The latest tender became a two-way race between Samsung SDI and SK On after LG Energy Solution — the largest of Korea’s three major battery makers by production capacity — decided not to participate. LG Energy Solution previously explained that it would focus on reliably fulfilling existing orders to strengthen its long-term competitiveness.

Samsung SDI accounts for 60 percent of the cumulative orders secured across the three rounds of bidding, followed by SK On at 31 percent and LG Energy Solution at 9 percent.

The results of the third round will be finalized on Dec. 4. The government plans to hold the fourth round of bidding in the first half of next year.





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]