Samsung SDI Q3 net income shifts to profit of 342.2 billion won

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Bithumb says personal information of hundreds of customers leaked in recent hack
The cryptocurrency exchange initially said only employee data was breached in a wave of attacks on financial firms.
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Samsung C&T shareholders lose damages suit over 2015 merger
A Seoul court found no illegality in Samsung C&T's 2015 merger with Cheil Industries, rejecting shareholders' claims over Lee Jae-yong's succession.
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Doosan Enerbility lands key NuScale reactor contract
Korean heavy-industrial and energy-equipment company Doosan Enerbility will produce the first upper reactor pressure vessel module for U.S. small modular reactor developer NuScale Power.
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Not so smug now, are you? Samsung fans enjoy a bit of schadenfreude as 'Crackgate' batters Apple's rep.
Apple’s iPhone Duo display defect has reignited fierce rivalry with Samsung users and intensified scrutiny of its premium-brand image.