At this year's RE+, North America's largest energy exhibition, Samsung SDI divided its booth into three zones, each dedicated to energy storage systems, uninterruptible power supplies and battery backup units.

Samsung SDI showcased its full suite of power solutions for AI data centers at RE+ 26, North America’s largest energy exhibition, taking place in Las Vegas from Monday through Thusrday this year.

The Korean battery maker divided its booth — themed “AI Thinks, Battery Enables” — into three zones: energy storage systems (ESS), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and battery backup units (BBU).

The ESS zone featured the Samsung Battery Box (SBB), an all-in-one storage system that runs on prismatic nickel cobalt aluminum, or NCA, and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells made in the United States.

The SBB 2.0 model on display had its front and side doors open so visitors could see the safety features inside.

The showcase comes after Samsung SDI signed an LFP battery supply agreement with U.S. energy storage developer Jupiter Power. The deal is estimated at 4 trillion won ($3 billion) and brings the total volume contracted between the two companies to 27 gigawatt-hours.

In the UPS zone, the battery maker presented the U8A3, a prismatic battery for UPS systems. In July, the U8A3 became the world’s first UPS battery system to meet every criterion of a large-scale indoor fire test.

The BBU zone displayed batteries that keep servers supplied with steady power during outages or sudden power fluctuations.

This year’s RE+ has gathered 1,300 companies and is expected to draw more than 40,000 visitors.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]