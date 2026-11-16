Samsung SDI lands LFP battery deal with Jupiter Power

Samsung SDI will supply 16 gigawatt-hours of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to the energy storage systems operator for its large-scale projects in the United States. 

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
Samsung SDI runs a booth at a battery-related exhibition held in southern Seoul on March 11.
Samsung SDI runs a booth at a battery-related exhibition in southern Seoul on March 11.

Samsung SDI sealed a deal with Jupiter Power to supply 16 gigawatt-hours of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the Korean battery maker said on Monday. 

The energy storage systems (ESS) operator — based in Austin, Texas — will use the batteries for its large-scale projects in the United States.

Related Article

The size of the deal has not been disclosed, but industry estimates put it at about 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion). 

Production will take place at Samsung SDI’s plant in Indiana, and delivery will take place over three years starting in 2029.

Combined with earlier orders between the two companies, the total supply comes to roughly 27 gigawatt-hours.


BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]

industry energy storage systems united states business samsung sdi jupiter power lithium iron phosphate batteries

Read more

See more articles