Samsung SDI debuts cylindrical LFP battery for AI data centers at Singapore expo

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Japanese tourists make 'bullet trips' to Seoul
Japanese travelers are squeezing shopping trips, food excursions and beauty treatments into short, frequent visits to Seoul. They stayed for an average of 3.5 days last year.
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Why Hyundai’s share price has halved from its robot-fueled peak
Brokerages one after another are lowering their price targets after the automaker failed to chart a course for its Atlas dreams.
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Half of companies plan to hire new grads this year, but remain cautious on numbers
While 51.2% of Korea's 500 largest firms are moving ahead with hiring plans, three-fourths of them expect recruitment levels to remain flat or be lower than last year, according to an FKI survey.
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Samsung, SK chiefs toast Jensen Huang’s Van Fleet Award in New York
In remarks at an annual Korea Society gala, Lee Jae-yong and Chey Tae-won took turns to hail the Nvidia founder and the ties built between their companies.