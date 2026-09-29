Samsung SDI debuts cylindrical LFP battery for AI data centers at Singapore expo

Samsung SDI's cylindrical lithium iron phosphate batteries are displayed at Data Center World Asia 2026 in Singapore on Sept. 29. SAMSUNG SDI

The company’s booth features four zones that present its power systems, from uninterruptible supply to its cell lineup.

Samsung SDI unveiled its first cylindrical lithium iron phosphate battery at Data Center World Asia (DCWA) 2026 in Singapore, the company said Tuesday.

“Based on the company’s proprietary structural technology, the battery delivers enhanced power output and capacity while further improving safety,” said the company.

The exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, is Asia's largest data center event, with more than 600 participating companies. Samsung SDI's booth there has four zones featuring its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, battery backup units (BBU), the Samsung Battery Box 2.0 energy storage system and its cell lineup.

The company said its UPS solution recently became the world's first to meet all requirements of the Indoor Large Scale Fire Test. The test, run by global safety science certifier UL Solutions, checks the risk of battery explosions and of heat spreading between cells.

The BBU zone features cylindrical batteries for emergency backup power, including a 21700 nickel-based cell, named for its 21-by-70-millimeter (0.8-by-2.8-inch) size, with a bottom-vent design for added safety.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]