Samsung SDI backs Korea’s young chemists for the global olympiad contest

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Nvidia taps Samsung Electro-Mechanics for AI chips substrate supply chain
Samsung Electro-Mechanics will supply Nvidia with AI chip substrates from 2026 as the companies expand advanced packaging capacity in Korea.
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Korean manufacturers redraw China playbook as U.S. pressure escalates
Samsung, SK hynix and Hyundai are shifting investment toward the United States, India, Vietnam and Japan as the Trump administration and intensifying U.S.-China competition reshape supply chains.
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Samsung chairman to receive $1.94 billion in shares from mother
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong will receive 2.6 trillion won ($1.94 billion) in Samsung shares from his mother, Hong Ra-hee, raising his stake to 1.75 percent.
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Samsung, AMD showcase CXL memory sharing for AI servers at OCP Summit
Samsung Electronics and AMD demonstrated CXL technology that lets AI servers share pooled memory, improving capacity and performance for AI inference workloads at the OCP Global Summit.