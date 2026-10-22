Samsung SDI backs Korea’s young chemists for the global olympiad contest

The battery maker will fund training, selection and competition costs for Korea’s young chemists, with scholarships for medalists.

Samsung SDI has signed an agreement with the Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Science and Creativity and the Korean Chemical Society to sponsor the Korean national team at the International Chemistry Olympiad, the Korean battery maker said Thursday.

Beginning in January, Samsung SDI will officially support the team’s training, selection and competition expenses through the Korean Chemical Society program.

Medalists will also receive separate scholarships.

The competition brings together high school students from around the world each year to test their command of chemistry. Korea has sent a delegation every year since the 24th competition, held in Pennsylvania in 1992.

Samsung SDI said the sponsorship is meant to "help young scientists compete on the world stage while strengthening Korea’s scientific competitiveness and cultivating the next generation of talent."

The next olympiad will take place in Taipei, Taiwan, from July 19 to 28 in 2027, with preregistration expected to open in March.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]