The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul on April 15, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

The company has placed memory development under new leadership and expanded system LSI sales and marketing to accelerate next-generation AI chip technologies.

Samsung Electronics has consolidated its memory development operations under the direct supervision of the head of its memory business division, industry sources said Thursday.

The latest organizational shuffle also expanded the sales and marketing organization of its system LSI division, which oversees chip design, they said.

The changes aim to accelerate the development of next-generation memory technologies and strengthen the company's position in the AI chip market, the sources said.

Yoon Ha-ryong, who previously headed the memory marketing team at Samsung's Device Solutions America, which oversees Samsung's semiconductor production in the United States, has been tapped to lead the company's U.S. operations.

Hwang Sang-joon, who previously headed both the memory development division and the DRAM development team, was promoted to head of the memory business division.





Yonhap