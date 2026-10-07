Samsung Q3 operating profit tops ￦100 trillion for first time on memory demand

Profit beats consensus despite stronger won, while revenue falls short of forecasts

Samsung Electronics estimated its operating profit for the July-September period at 107.4 trillion won ($80.2 billion), topping 100 trillion won for a quarter for the first time on continued memory demand.

The figure jumped 782.5 percent from a year earlier and exceeded the market consensus of 106 trillion won compiled by FnGuide, even though the stronger won had been expected to weigh on earnings.

The Suwon, Gyeonggi-based chipmaker said third-quarter revenue was 195 trillion won, up 126.59 percent on year. That was below analyst forecasts of 200.3 trillion won.

Samsung did not provide a breakdown by business division and plans to release full earnings later this month.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]