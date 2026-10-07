Samsung Q3 operating profit tops ￦100 trillion for first time on memory demand

Read more
-
Planned U.S. chip tariffs to tie exemptions to local production, pressure Korea to invest more
Washington is expected to link tariff exemptions to U.S. production, pushing Korean chipmakers toward further U.S. investment.
-
Going retro: Galaxy Z Fold8 owners turn their phones into cassette tapes, iPods or Walkmans
Samsung’s customizable Fold8 is inspiring users to create nostalgic home screens modeled on retro gadgets, diaries and early social media.
-
Samsung chip employees to receive special stock bonuses in 2027
Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor employees will receive a new performance bonus in company shares next spring, with payouts tied to divisional profits and individual performance.
-
Hack exposes personal data of 5,000 Kia union members
The Gwangmyeong plant they worked at had outsourced management of its online education system to a third party.