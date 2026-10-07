Samsung Q3 operating profit tops ￦100 trillion for first time on memory demand

Profit beats consensus despite stronger won, while revenue falls short of forecasts

LEE JAE-LIM
LEE JAE-LIM BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Gyeonggi
Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Gyeonggi

Samsung Electronics estimated its operating profit for the July-September period at 107.4 trillion won ($80.2 billion), topping 100 trillion won for a quarter for the first time on continued memory demand.

The figure jumped 782.5 percent from a year earlier and exceeded the market consensus of 106 trillion won compiled by FnGuide, even though the stronger won had been expected to weigh on earnings.

The Suwon, Gyeonggi-based chipmaker said third-quarter revenue was 195 trillion won, up 126.59 percent on year. That was below analyst forecasts of 200.3 trillion won.

Samsung did not provide a breakdown by business division and plans to release full earnings later this month.


BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr] 

business industry earnings samsung semiconductors

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