Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience division, left, and Jun Young-hyun, head of its Device Solutions division SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics promoted three semiconductor experts to president and reshuffled business leadership, naming new heads for memory, System LSI, mobile and chip research and development.

Samsung Electronics has promoted three semiconductor technology experts to president-level positions, as it reaffirms its commitment to performance-based promotions.

A total of six executives — three promoted to president and three assigned new responsibilities — were named in Samsung Electronics' annual executive reshuffle for 2027 on Friday.

Samsung will retain its dual-CEO structure led by Jun Young-hyun and Roh Tae-moon while appointing separate heads for the business divisions the two executives previously oversaw concurrently.

Hwang Sang-joon, vice president in charge of memory development at Samsung's Device Solutions (DS) division, was promoted to president and appointed head of memory development. Hwang will also continue serving as head of dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, development.

A memory chip expert who has served as head of DRAM design, marketing and development, Hwang has spearheaded efforts to strengthen Samsung's competitiveness in memory products, including high bandwidth memory (HBM). He is considered well-suited to advancing the company's memory technology capabilities in the era of AI.

Cho Sang-yeun, executive vice president and president of Device Solutions Americas, was promoted to president and appointed to lead the System LSI Business.

Cho previously worked on automotive semiconductor development and memory software development before taking charge of Samsung's semiconductor operations in the Americas in late 2024. Samsung plans to leverage his technical expertise and experience working with global customers to strengthen the System LSI Business and secure new clients.

Lee Jong-myeong, executive vice president and head of process development at Samsung's semiconductor research and development (R&D) center, was also promoted to president. He will serve as chief technology officer (CTO) of the DS division and head of the semiconductor R&D Center.

A semiconductor process expert with about 28 years of experience, Lee has led the development of advanced manufacturing processes for DRAM, NAND flash memory and foundry operations, or contract chip manufacturing. He will be tasked with overcoming the technological limitations of increasingly advanced chipmaking processes.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul on July 30. AP/YONHAP

Samsung also redefined the responsibilities of its two division chiefs.

Jun, vice chairman and CEO, will relinquish his concurrent role as head of memory to focus on leading the DS division. With Hwang taking over, Jun will concentrate on strengthening the competitiveness of future semiconductor businesses, including foundry operations, and creating synergies across business units.

Roh, president and CEO, will also step down as head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) division to focus on leading the Device eXperience (DX) division and the Robotics eXperience office. The move is intended to accelerate the development of new businesses, including robotics.

Choi Won-joon, president and chief operating officer (COO) of MX, was appointed Roh's successor as head of the mobile division.

Choi has led the development of major smartphones, including the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8. He is expected to focus on strengthening Samsung's competitiveness in foldable smartphones, on-device AI and wearable devices.

Samsung said the reshuffle was designed to promote generational change and inject fresh momentum into the organization by elevating vice presidents who contributed to record semiconductor performance and stronger technological competitiveness.

The company plans to announce its regular executive appointments at the vice president level and below, along with subsequent organizational changes, in the near future.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]