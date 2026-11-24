A flag with the Samsung Electronics logo at the company's office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, is pictured on Oct. 29. YONHAP

Samsung Electronics has promoted key personnel behind its semiconductor division's record earnings, including technology experts in future growth areas such as robotics, AI and foundry services.

A total of 131 employees — including 39 executive vice presidents, 78 vice presidents, two fellows and 12 masters — were promoted in Samsung Electronics' annual executive reshuffle for 2027, announced on Tuesday. Fellows and masters are titles awarded to top research and development (R&D) experts at Samsung, with fellows equivalent in rank to executive vice presidents and masters to vice presidents.

The number of promotions fell 18.6 percent, or by 30, from 161 in the previous year. Despite record earnings in its semiconductor business, Samsung scaled back promotions, prioritizing personnel with proven track records and technology experts who can drive future growth.

The latest reshuffle placed particular emphasis on promoting experts in AI memory, especially high bandwidth memory (HBM).

Ha Kyung-soo, head of the DRAM Design Team 2 under the Memory Business, was promoted to executive vice president. An expert in HBM circuit design, Ha was recognized for leading the world's first mass production and supply of sixth-generation HBM, known as HBM4.

Park Tae-hoon, who helped improve dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) yields and strengthen Samsung's competitiveness in HBM4 mass production, and Park Jin-pyo, who led the development of next-generation customized HBM, were also promoted to executive vice president. Kim Myeong-o, who spearheaded the development of the latest DRAM products, and Jang Se-jeong, who contributed to the development of solid-state drives (SSDs) for AI servers, also attained the same rank.

The promotions are seen as part of Samsung's strategy to build on its HBM achievements with next-generation products while expanding into customized memory and storage solutions for AI servers.

Shareholders of Samsung Electronics view high bandwidth memory product at a shareholder meeting held in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 18. NEWS1

Samsung also promoted personnel with technical and sales expertise in its foundry business, where restoring competitiveness remains a key challenge. Among those promoted to executive vice president were Song Tae-joong, who helped secure more foundry orders; Lee Ho, who led improvements in yields and performance of 4- and 5-nanometer processes; and Ryu Hyo-gyeom, who spearheaded the development of key intellectual property for chip design. Lee Ki-jo, who helped secure key projects from global AI companies, joined the executive ranks as a vice president.

Samsung also promoted a new generation of leaders in robotics and physical AI. Among those promoted to vice president were Koo Dong-han, who led the development of locomotion and whole-body control technologies for humanoid robots at the Robotics eXperience office, and Hyung Seung-yong, who spearheaded hardware development for next-generation manufacturing robots and humanoid robots.

Mathieu Apotheker, who has led negotiations on mergers and acquisitions and investments in AI and robotics, was also promoted to executive vice president. The appointments appear to reflect Samsung's commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of its future businesses not only through in-house technology development but also by acquiring external technologies and companies.

The latest executive reshuffle follows a top leadership reshuffle Samsung announced Friday, when the company named three new presidents in its semiconductor division: Hwang Sang-joon, head of the Memory Business; Cho Sang-yeun, head of the System LSI Business; and Lee Jong-myeong, chief technology officer of the Device Solutions Division.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun, left, and Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung retained its dual-CEO structure led by Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun and President Roh Tae-moon, while handing over their respective concurrent roles as heads of the Memory Business and Mobile eXperience (MX) Business to their successors.

The new structure entrusts Samsung's core businesses to executives with specialized expertise while allowing Jun to focus on developing the foundry business and Roh on future growth areas such as robotics. The latest executive reshuffle further strengthens the technological leadership needed to support this business restructuring.

A record 11 women were also promoted in the latest reshuffle. Among them was Lee Yoon-kyong, who led the development of an AI-based integrated data platform and was promoted to executive vice president.

Samsung has completed its executive appointments with the latest annual reshuffle and plans to finalize and announce its organizational restructuring and executive assignments soon.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



