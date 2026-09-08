Samsung probes alleged housing subsidy abuse

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Is OpenAI’s Astra the new catalyst for Samsung and SK hynix shares?
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix gained as investors bet the new model will intensify demand for high-bandwidth memory chips.
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Korean water companies to gain access to U.S. test beds under new agreement
Under the agreement signed by K-water, the American Water Works Association and the Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association, Korean companies, which have struggled to break into the U.S. market, will get direct access to U.S. test beds.
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Samsung SDS to invest $7.4 billion in AI, robotics and M&A by 2031
Samsung SDS plans to invest 10 trillion won ($7.4 billion) by 2031 to expand AI infrastructure, pursue robotics investments and acquisitions, with the United States a key robot market.
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Samsung to adopt ASML's High NA EUV for memory chips by 2028
The technology would allow the chipmaker to print more detailed circuit patterns, allowing for smaller, more advanced semiconductors.