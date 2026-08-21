Samsung plans record shareholder returns of up to 110 trillion won this year

The company’s board approved the plan, which could result in a record return as the chip boom sends revenue soaring.





Samsung Electronics approved a shareholder return plan that could be worth around 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won ($65.1 billion to $79.6 billion), the largest in the company’s history and among Korean companies.

The company's board approved a plan to pay out about 30 trillion won in cash dividends in the third quarter, including regular dividends, at a board meeting Friday.

Specific details will be finalized at a board meeting in October.

The remaining shareholder returns will be determined at a board meeting in January next year, when Samsung's earnings for 2026 are finalized. The remaining amount could be returned through cash dividends, share buybacks and treasury stock cancellations, but the company did not specify how much would be allocated to each.

Samsung expects its 2026 shareholder returns to reach around 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won, nearly five times its previous record returns of 20.3 trillion won in 2020.

"The record shareholder return is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the company’s growth are passed on to shareholders, creating a virtuous cycle in which corporate growth leads to greater shareholder value," the company said in a press release on Friday.

Including today's return plan, Samsung expects to return a total of 120 trillion won to 140 trillion won to shareholders between 2024 and the end of this year.

The board also approved the purchase of about 15 trillion won worth of shares for employee compensation. The company said the move is also expected to enhance shareholder value.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]