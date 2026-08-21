Samsung plans record shareholder returns of up to 110 trillion won this year

The company’s board approved the plan, which could result in a record return as the chip boom sends revenue soaring.

LEE TAE-HEE
LEE TAE-HEE NEWS REPORTER
Published
Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 30/// 삼성전자 3분기 연속 역대 최대 실적 (수원=연합뉴스) 홍기원 기자 = 삼성전자가 3분기 연속 역대 최대 실적을 기록한 가운데 반도체 사업으로만 89조원이 넘는 영업이익을 거뒀다. 그러나 완제품 사업은 가파른 원가 상승으로 인해 창사 이래 처음으로 8천억원 규모 적자를 기록했다. 삼성전자는 연결 기준 올해 2분기 영업이익이 89조4천924억원으로 지난해 동기보다 1천813.8% 증가한 것으로 잠정 집계됐다고 30일 공시했다. 매출은 171조4천995억원으로 작년 동기 대비 130% 증가했다. 순이익은 71조6천245억원으로 1천299.9% 늘었다. 사진은 이날 경기도 수원시 영통구 삼성전자 본사 모습. 2026.7.30 xanadu@yna.co.kr/2026-07-30 13:32:02/
Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on July 30.


Samsung Electronics approved a shareholder return plan that could be worth around 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won ($65.1 billion to $79.6 billion), the largest in the company’s history and among Korean companies. 

The company's board approved a plan to pay out about 30 trillion won in cash dividends in the third quarter, including regular dividends, at a board meeting Friday.

Specific details will be finalized at a board meeting in October.

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The remaining shareholder returns will be determined at a board meeting in January next year, when Samsung's earnings for 2026 are finalized. The remaining amount could be returned through cash dividends, share buybacks and treasury stock cancellations, but the company did not specify how much would be allocated to each.

Samsung expects its 2026 shareholder returns to reach around 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won, nearly five times its previous record returns of 20.3 trillion won in 2020.

"The record shareholder return is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the company’s growth are passed on to shareholders, creating a virtuous cycle in which corporate growth leads to greater shareholder value," the company said in a press release on Friday.

Including today's return plan, Samsung expects to return a total of 120 trillion won to 140 trillion won to shareholders between 2024 and the end of this year.

The board also approved the purchase of about 15 trillion won worth of shares for employee compensation. The company said the move is also expected to enhance shareholder value.


BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

business shareholder industry semiconductor samsung electronics

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