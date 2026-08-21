Samsung plans record shareholder returns of up to 110 trillion won this year

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Korea to stash chip tax windfall in new fund for AI, future tech
The government is also proceeding with an overhaul of the local education funding system based on nominal economic growth and the school-age population.
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Samsung SDI to sell $3.2B stake in Samsung Display to fund battery push for AI era
The cash injection will likely flow to the battery maker’s $3.5 billion plant in New Carlisle, Indiana, originally a joint venture with General Motors.
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Gov’t considers expanding prescription drug delivery to all telemedicine patients
The service, which was broadly permitted during the Covid-19 pandemic, is currently limited to specific types of patients.
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Shareholder group rallies for higher Samsung dividends amid expected 100 trillion won plan
The group is demanding that the technology giant, riding high on the AI chip boom, cancel treasury shares instead of funneling them into employee bonuses.