Samsung opens hiring across 19 affiliates

A Samsung Electronics proctor conducts a preliminary session for applicants taking the Global Samsung Aptitude Test at the company's training center in Suwon, Gyeonggi, in April. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung affiliates will begin accepting applications for its second-half recruitment drive for entry-level employees on Tuesday.

Applications will be accepted through Samsung Careers, the group’s recruitment website, until Sept. 15, according to the company on Monday.

Nineteen corporations are recruiting: Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDS and Samsung Heavy Industries.

The hiring process will begin with an assessment of applicants’ suitability for their chosen positions this month, followed by the Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) — the official written competency screening test used by Samsung during its hiring process — in October. Selected candidates will go through interview rounds in November and health screenings.

Applicants for software positions will take a practical software competency test instead of the GSAT. Candidates applying for design positions will undergo portfolio reviews.

“We’ve seen a significant improvement in our performance, which gives us some more leg room to hire a few more [young] people this year,” Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong said at a meeting with business leaders at the Blue House in February.

Samsung introduced Korea’s first open recruitment program for entry-level employees in 1957 and has maintained the system for 70 years. It is now the only one of Korea’s four largest conglomerates — Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG — that still conducts regular open recruitment.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on the top of a building at the company's headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 22. AP/YONHAP

The group introduced a separate recruitment program for female university graduates in 1993 and removed educational requirements from its eligibility criteria in 1995 as part of its efforts to make hiring more accessible.

It also developed and introduced the GSAT to assess applicants’ job-related capabilities.

Samsung has also expanded programs aimed at nurturing young talent. The group recently broadened eligibility for the Samsung Software and AI Academy for Youth from university graduates to graduates of Meister high schools and revamped its curriculum with a greater focus on AI.

Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Display have also specially recruited a total of about 1,600 medalists from the National Skills Competition, an annual contest hosted by the Ministry of Employment and Labor where participants can show off their vocational and technical skills, since 2007.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]