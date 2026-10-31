Samsung, OpenAI chief discuss AI’s impact on future business strategies

Samsung executives and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, right, hold a meeting at the Samsung Human Resources Development Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 31. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung’s leaders discussed AI-driven corporate strategy with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as the group expands company-wide AI training and infrastructure cooperation.

Samsung executives met with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday to discuss how AI will transform businesses and shape corporate management strategies.

Some 50 Samsung executives from major affiliates in electronics, finance and biotechnology held a meeting with Altman to discuss the theme, “The next 10 years shaped by AI : The Enterprise's Choice," at the Samsung Human Resources Development Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, Samsung Electronics said in a statement Saturday.

Samsung is accelerating its company-wide AI transformation (AX), following its move to incorporate AI capabilities into employee evaluations and stepping up AI training for executives.

The meeting focused on the direction of AI technology development, emerging markets and new business opportunities. Participants examined how AI could affect corporate decision-making and organizational operations and discussed the capabilities executives will need in the AI era.

Samsung organized the event to deepen its executives’ understanding of AI and explore future management strategies.

Samsung and OpenAI have continued to cooperate, primarily in AI infrastructure.

Samsung Electronics signed a letter of intent with OpenAI in October last year to cooperate on building global AI infrastructure and has been pursuing the supply of memory chips for OpenAI’s Stargate project, an initiative involving building data centers across the globe.

Samsung SDS agreed to cooperate in building AI data centers and providing enterprise AI services, while Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries agreed to jointly develop floating data centers.

In July, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited OpenAI’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, Samsung executives also received hands-on training in generative AI, four months after the first intensive training session in June.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, center right, holds a meeting with some 50 Samsung executives at the Samsung Human Resources Development Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 31. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

They learned how to use AI to organize scattered management materials into personalized knowledge repositories and apply them to decision-making. They also shared AI use cases from their respective affiliates.

The training aimed to give executives hands-on experience with AI and show them how to apply it in their day-to-day work.

Samsung is expanding AI training to employees beyond senior management. Following its training for top executives, the company has been providing education to about 2,300 executives and plans to complete AI training for all employees by February 2027.

The company is also establishing dedicated AI organizations at its affiliates and expanding the use of external generative AI services in the workplace.

These dedicated organizations develop AX strategies tailored to each affiliate’s business characteristics and support the operation and use of data and AI models.

Samsung plans to review progress at each affiliate, define specific implementation tasks and establish an AI-centered management system across the group.





BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



