Samsung narrows gap with No. 1 SK hynix in HBM market revenue in Q2

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Son Heung-min to shut down NOS7 brand to focus on football
The apparel and lifestyle brand, which the footballer opened in 2022, is offering steep discounts before shuttering on Dec. 31.
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Broader chip tariffs pile pressure on Samsung, SK hynix to build more factories in U.S.
This second round of levies may be directly tied to facility investment, coming at a time when the Korean firms are scaling up at home.
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Porsche Korea expands role to oversee Asia, Middle East markets
Porsche Korea CEO Matthias Busse will oversee overseas and emerging markets as the automaker streamlines its global sales organization.
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Hyundai Mobis opens first European EV power system plant in Slovakia
The facility in Novaky in the Trencin Region will produce stators, inverters and other core electric motor components, with an annual capacity of 280,000 Power Electric systems, enough for 280,000 EVs.