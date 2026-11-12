Samsung Life Insurance's net profit up 8.3% in Q3

Samsung Life Insurance reported a net income of 823.9 billion won ($617.9 million) in the third quarter, beating market expectations, with the average estimate of net profit by analysts standing at 707.4 billion won

Samsung Life Insurance, one of Korea’s leading life insurers, on Thursday reported its third quarter net income of 823.9 billion won ($617.9 million), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company, which is part of Samsung Group, said in a regulatory filing that its operating income for the July-to-September period reached 937.7 billion won, up 14.9 percent from a year ago. Sales also rose 15.8 percent to 8.67 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 707.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.





Yonhap