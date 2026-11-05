Samsung keeps DRAM lead as SK hynix claws back global share in Q3

The logos of Samsung Electronics are seen on the top of a building at the company's headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on May 22. AP/YONHAP

Samsung held 38 percent of global DRAM revenue in the third quarter, while SK hynix rose to 29 percent and premium HBM4 supply could pressure China’s CXMT.

Korean chip giant Samsung Electronics maintained its top position in the global DRAM market in the third quarter, followed by its domestic rival SK hynix, industry data showed Thursday.

Samsung Electronics accounted for 38 percent of the global DRAM market by revenue in the July-September period, down slightly from 39 percent three months earlier, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research.

SK hynix regained some of the market share it had lost earlier this year, with its share rising 3 percentage points from the previous quarter to 29 percent.

U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. ranked third with a 21 percent share, followed by China's CXMT at 9 percent.

Counterpoint Research projected that CXMT's market share could decline further as Korean chipmakers begin supplying premium fourth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips in the fourth quarter.







Yonhap