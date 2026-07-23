Samsung, Hyundai chiefs join AI power circle led by Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, center, takes a photo with Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, left, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during a dinner in a chicken restaurant in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on Oct. 30, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai’s Euisun Chung have joined a high-profile AI advisory board alongside Jensen Huang and other global tech leaders ahead of a Silicon Valley summit.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung have joined the advisory board of a star-studded global AI initiative that brings together some of the world's most influential technology executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

U.S. digital news startup Semafor reported Wednesday that Lee and Chung had been appointed to the Global Advisory Board for Silicon Valley & the World, a global AI leadership event set to debut in Silicon Valley in November.

The inaugural gathering will bring together about 350 AI innovators, global business leaders and policymakers to share successful AI applications and discuss the industry's technological and regulatory challenges.

Semafor, which is also the organizer of the event, was founded in 2022 by former BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith and former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith.

The event's co-chairs are Huang; Satya Nadella, the chairman and CEO of Microsoft; Lisa Su, the president and CEO of AMD; Ruth Porat, the president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google; and Divesh Makan, the founder of Iconiq Capital.

The advisory board are leaders from across the global technology, finance and policy sectors such as: Lee; Chung; Andy Jassy, the president and CEO of Amazon; Christophe Fouquet, the CEO of ASML; Hiroki Totoki, the president and CEO of Sony Group; Daniela Amodei, the president of Anthropic; Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citigroup; Rishi Sunak, the former British Prime Minister; and Gina Raimondo, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, holds an AMD Instinct MI455X GPU designed for Helios AI Racks, during an AMD keynote address at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 5. REUTERS/YONHAP

The board brings together leaders spanning AI semiconductors, cloud computing, automotive manufacturing, semiconductor equipment, finance and public policy.

Industry observers expect the appointments to strengthen Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group's global AI networks and create new opportunities for next-generation technology partnerships, as both companies have identified AI as a key growth driver.

Chung previously served as an adviser to the Semafor World Economy 2026 forum held in Washington in April.

From the right: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver's founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin toast at a dinner of grilled pork and soju at a restaurant in Mapo District, western Seoul, on June 5. YONHAP

Before the November event, Lee and Chung are expected to accelerate their AI outreach by attending the San Francisco AI Summit on Friday and Saturday. The pair plans to meet Huang and other global technology leaders at the summit.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Naver’s founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin are also expected to attend the summit.

The executives are reportedly set to discuss cooperation on global AI infrastructure and the development of next-generation AI ecosystems.





BY KIM SU-MIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]