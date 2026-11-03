Samsung holds on to top spot in global smartphone shipments in Q3 as overall market shrinks

Customers look at Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8 and Z Flip8 foldables on their release day at the Samsung Gangnam store in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 7. The foldables helped Samsung gain ground in the premium smartphone market in the third quarter. NEWS1

The Korean tech giant just outpaced Apple with 23 percent all shipments as deliveries by all brands fell 20 percent on year.

Samsung Electronics held on to the top spot in global smartphone shipments in the third quarter as the market shrank to its smallest in the three-month period since 2013. Soaring memory chip prices, though, have pushed its mobile business into the red, and the company now has to weigh market share against profit.

Samsung shipped 57.8 million smartphones in the July-to-September period, down 5 percent from a year earlier, for a 23 percent share of the global market, according to market tracker Omdia. Total shipments across all brands fell 20 percent on year to 254.7 million units.

Apple came second with 56.5 million units, 1.3 million fewer than Samsung, for a 22 percent share. Its shipments were flat from a year earlier. Xiaomi ranked third with 30.7 million units, down 29 percent. Oppo shipped 23.4 million units, down 39 percent, and Vivo shipped 19.3 million, down 33 percent.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series maintained sales in the budget and midrange segments, while its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8 and Z Flip8, gained ground in the premium market.

The Korean tech giant became the top smartphone vendor by revenue and unit sales in Africa this year for the first time since entering the region in 1995, according to market researcher TechInsights.

Despite the feat, shipments to the continent, where consumers favor cheap phones, fell 39 percent, the steepest drop of any region. Shipments to the Asia-Pacific excluding Greater China region fell 26 percent, while those to the Middle East slumped 27 percent and in Latin America 24 percent as rising memory chip prices drove up the price of phones.

“Currency depreciation, inflation and rising living costs further weakened purchasing power, prompting consumers to delay upgrades or switch to refurbished smartphones and, in some lower-income markets, forcing them to opt for feature phones,” Sanyam Chaurasia, a principal analyst at Omdia, said.

Omdia sees no quick recovery and forecasts another decline in 2027, though at a slower pace than this year.

“Omdia expects global smartphone shipments to decline by 12 percent in 2026, with further price increases and limited room for promotional discounts expected to weigh on demand during the holiday season,” Amber Liu, a practice leader at Omdia, said.

Samsung has long used budget models to widen its customer base and premium models to earn its profit, a formula the shrinking market is forcing it to rethink.

Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' Device eXperience division SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

At an internal business briefing in August, Roh Tae-moon, CEO and head of Samsung’s Device eXperience division, laid out a plan to counter rising costs by expanding market share. The strategy accepts thin margins for now in exchange for higher profitability once component prices come down.

Component prices, however, have climbed faster than expected. Memory accounts for close to 60 percent of the material bill for smartphones priced at $400 or less, according to an Omdia report released in July. If Samsung freezes prices on its budget phones, the more it sells, the more it loses.

Samsung’s mobile and networks businesses posted an operating loss of 600 billion won ($447.8 million) in the third quarter despite an 11 percent on-year rise in revenue to 37.7 trillion won. A year earlier, the two businesses made an operating profit of 3.6 trillion won.

A Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is displayed during a launch event at a Samsung store in Seoul on Dec. 2, 2025. AP/YONHAP

“What is needed now is to manage profit and loss through higher selling prices and restraint on sales volume,” Kim Sun-woo, a semiconductor and display analyst at Meritz Securities, said.

Foreign tech outlets including PhoneArena expect Samsung to cut smartphone production through the rest of the year to narrow its losses.

“Cutting production can reduce losses for now, but it could make it hard to rebuild the sales base later,” an information technology industry source said. “A long-term smartphone sales strategy is urgently needed.”





BY KIM KYUNG-MI [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]