Samsung Heavy wins 342.4 billon won order for LNG carrier

The Korean shipbuilder’s latest deal lifts its 2026 commercial-vessel orders to $8.3 billion.

Samsung Heavy Industries said Monday it has secured a 342.4 billion won ($256.7 million) order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The vessel will be delivered to an undisclosed shipowner in Oceania by July 2029, the Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won contracts worth $8.3 billion so far this year to build 47 commercial vessels, including orders for two floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) production, storage and offloading facilities.

Including the FLNG projects, the shipbuilder's total orders for the year have reached $12.7 billion for vessels and facilities.





Yonhap