Samsung Heavy wins 342.4 billon won order for LNG carrier

The Korean shipbuilder’s latest deal lifts its 2026 commercial-vessel orders to $8.3 billion.

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삼성중공업이 최근 건조한 26만 6200㎥급 초대형 액화천연가스(LNG) 운반선. 삼성중공업은 14일 태국에서 개막한 '가스텍'에서 부유식 LNG 생산설비(FLNG)를 공개했다. 사진 삼성중공업
A 266,200-cubic-meter (9.4-million-cubic-foot) ultra-large liquefied natural gas carrier recently built by Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries said Monday it has secured a 342.4 billion won ($256.7 million) order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The vessel will be delivered to an undisclosed shipowner in Oceania by July 2029, the Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won contracts worth $8.3 billion so far this year to build 47 commercial vessels, including orders for two floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) production, storage and offloading facilities.

Including the FLNG projects, the shipbuilder's total orders for the year have reached $12.7 billion for vessels and facilities.


Yonhap

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