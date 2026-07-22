Samsung Heavy inks deal with U.S. company on FSMR development

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As Red Sea blockade threat grows, Korea weighs Suez Canal as crude import route of last resort
Experts warn that the Suez option would be costly and hard to sustain due to the added voyage time, tanker size limitations and canal tolls.
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Amcham concludes Washington Doorknock with 30 high-level meetings for Korea-U.S. alliance
After 30 high-level meetings in Washington, Amcham said the focus is now on delivering results from existing Korea-U.S. investments and cooperation.
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Shareholder group files complaints targeting minister, chip CEOs over bonuses
A shareholder rights group accused Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon and the heads of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix of unlawfully handling employee bonus deals tied to union negotiations.
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Selling at a loss: Volvo launches ES90 in Korea at the world's lowest price
Volvo priced its new ES90 electric sedan lower in Korea than in any other major market, accepting losses to counter BYD and revive its premium EV push.