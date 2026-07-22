Samsung Heavy inks deal with U.S. company on FSMR development

Samsung Heavy Industries signed an MOU with U.S. engineering firm Sargent & Lundy to develop a standardized floating small modular reactor platform for multiple reactor types.

Samsung Heavy Industries, a major Korean shipbuilder, said Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. engineering firm Sargent & Lundy (S&L) to jointly develop floating small modular reactors (FSMR).

The agreement aims to develop a standardized FSMR platform that can accommodate a range of reactor technologies rather than a single reactor type, the company said in a press release.

"This will provide unrivaled versatility, enabling the integration of various reactor types and offering global customers greater flexibility in selecting reactor technologies," it said.

The collaboration is expected to combine Samsung Heavy's engineering, procurement and construction capabilities for offshore plants with S&L's nuclear design and engineering expertise, strengthening the shipbuilder's position in the U.S. market.

An FSMR is a next-generation floating nuclear power platform that generates electricity using a small modular reactor installed on a floating structure.





Yonhap