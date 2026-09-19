Samsung Electronics' union now only open to semiconductor workers

Choi Seung-ho, head of Samsung Electronics' largest labor union, speaks to reporters at Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on May 20. YONHAP

The chapter, which is the largest in the Samsung Group United Union, voted overwhelmingly to exclude consumer electronics employees as it reorganizes around its Device Solutions division.

The Samsung Electronics chapter of the Samsung Group United Union, which has represented employees in both the company’s semiconductor and consumer electronics businesses, will become a union open only to semiconductor workers.

The union approved a change to its rules limiting membership to employees in the Device Solutions (DS) Division, which oversees Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor business, according to the results of its fifth general assembly of 2026 announced Saturday.

Of the 28,680 members who voted, 27,618, or 96.3 percent, supported the amendment, while 1,062 voted against it.

The vote took place over four days from Sept. 16 to Saturday. Of the 51,350 eligible voters, 55.9 percent cast ballots.

Under the amendment, employees in the Device eXperience (DX) Division, which oversees Samsung’s smartphone, television and home appliance businesses, will no longer be able to join the union. Existing DX members are also expected to leave the union under the new rules.

The union has clashed with other Samsung Electronics unions over the distribution of performance bonuses and how to negotiate with the company. During this year’s wage talks, it disagreed with other unions over whether to use company-wide funds to distribute performance bonuses to employees across all divisions.

Samsung Electronics' logo is seen at its office in southern Seoul on July 30. AP/YONHAP

The union later said it would not negotiate jointly with other unions next year and would instead reorganize around the DS Division.

The general assembly also approved no-confidence motions against two union officials from the DX Division.

A no-confidence motion against Vice Chairwoman Lee Song-yi passed with 27,441 votes, or 95.7 percent, in favor and 1,239 against. A separate motion against Lee Won-il, head of the union’s Gwangju chapter, passed with 27,588 votes, or 96.2 percent, in favor and 1,092 against.

Before the no-confidence votes, controversy arose within the union over contracts that union Chairman Choi Seung-ho made with a company run by his father-in-law for rally supplies and other materials.

The union accused Lee Song-yi and Lee Won-il of reporting the matter to outside parties and brought the no-confidence motions against them. The union also claimed the two officials had discussed ways to force Choi to step down to prevent the union from reorganizing around the DS Division.

Choi acknowledged that the company’s representative was his father-in-law but said the company offered “the lowest bid and that all members of the joint action committee’s executive leadership had agreed to the contracts.”

“We have clearly defined our membership as employees of Samsung Electronics’ DS Division,” the union said as it announced the results of the general assembly. “We will work to protect the rights and interests of DS Division members and improve their working conditions.”





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]