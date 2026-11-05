Samsung Electronics sees push for sixth union as labor tensions deepen

People are seen walking in front of headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 29. YONHAP

A proposed union centered on Samsung's device experience division emerges as labor officials cite alleged leadership disputes, claims the existing union denies.

A sixth labor union is being formed at Samsung Electronics, labor officials said Thursday, following reported internal divisions among existing union members.

According to the tech giant's largest labor union, whose membership largely comprises employees in the company's lucrative semiconductor division, the union filed an application to establish a new union with the labor ministry the previous day.

The largest union said former and current leaders of the second-largest union, which represents workers in the device experience division overseeing its consumer electronics and mobile device businesses, are pursuing the proposed union.

A labor official, who asked not to be named, said internal disputes between the smaller union's former and current leadership had intensified, possibly prompting efforts to establish a separate group.

The smaller union, however, denied the allegations, saying the planned launch of the sixth union is unrelated to internal disputes.

The proposed union is expected to focus on employees in the device experience division, although its organizational structure and scope of activities have yet to be confirmed.





Yonhap