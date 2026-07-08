Samsung Electronics ranks No. 1 in economic contribution among conglomerates

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NPS adds record $126B in unrealized gains as stock rally lifts portfolio
The pension agency posted its biggest quarterly paper gains as the Kospi upswing and surging chip stocks sharply lifted its domestic equity portfolio.
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McDonald's spotlights Chungju corn in new Taste of Korea burger series
The fast-food chain’s latest Taste of Korea menu spotlights Chungju corn while expanding support for regional farmers and local brands.
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KCTU plans general strike over bargaining rights
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) says 10,000 workers will walk out next week, accusing major contractors of refusing direct talks with subcontracted employees despite the new law.
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HD Hyundai, Schneider Electric to build data centers at sea
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and Schneider Electric will jointly develop offshore data centers to ease land shortages and cooling costs for AI infrastructure.