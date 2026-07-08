Samsung Electronics ranks No. 1 in economic contribution among conglomerates

The logo of Samsung Electronics at a company store in Seoul on April 15, 2025 REUTERS/YONHAP

At 177.25 trillion won ($117.7 billion), the tech giant's total economic contribution far outpaced that of its peers, with Hyundai Motor Group ranking second at 122.24 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics generated the largest economic value among Korea's 100 biggest companies in 2025, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The tech giant's total economic contribution reached 177.25 trillion won ($117.7 billion) last year, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by CEO Score.

The figure, which measures a company's overall economic contribution through payments to employees, suppliers, shareholders, creditors, the government and society, is based on business reports filed by the country's 100 largest nonfinancial, privately owned companies by sales.

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Samsung Electronics far outpaced its peers, with Hyundai Motor Group ranking second at 122.24 trillion won in total economic contributions.

Samsung Electronics also topped the list in shareholder returns.

The company returned a combined 14.16 trillion won — consisting of 11.11 trillion won in dividends and 3.05 trillion won in share cancellations — to shareholders last year, according to the data.

It was the only company among the top 100 to exceed 10 trillion won in shareholder returns.





Yonhap