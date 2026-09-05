Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win combined 11 awards at IFA 2026

Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, and LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have won a combined 11 awards at IFA 2026, a major home electronics trade show in Berlin, in recognition of their technological prowess and design excellence, organizers said on Friday.

Samsung Electronics won four innovation awards at the annual tech show, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

Among the winners, Samsung’s Bespoke wall-mounted air conditioner won innovation awards in the design category and home appliances category.

The air conditioner’s front features a clean and flat design; ultraprecise holes are positioned at the bottom. The design was highly praised for harmonizing with surrounding spaces.

LG Electronics won seven product awards, including best brand.

The best brand award, introduced last year, is the top brand honor of the IFA innovation awards, recognizing overall brand excellence based on technological innovation, market impact and design.





Yonhap