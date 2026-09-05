Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics win combined 11 awards at IFA 2026

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Foreign minister to visit Nepal for ministerial talks on search for missing Koreans, other flood issues
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is expected to ask for Nepal's support in the search for the missing nationals and discuss measures for the recovery of affected areas and other issues of mutual concern.
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Chinese-made robots steal the show at IFA 2026
With IFA expanding its showcase of emerging technologies such as AI and robotics, Chinese-made robots fist-bumped guests, danced, boxed and performed household chores throughout the exhibition hall.
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Overnight search finds no signs of missing crew members of capsized tugboat
The 286-ton vessel was carrying six Korean and two Indonesian crew members when it overturned. One Indonesian crew member was rescued alive, and a Korean crew member was found unconscious and died later.
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Industry minister urges U.S. to ease tariffs on steel mill equipment
The minister made the remarks before attending a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel (HPLS), which will supply automotive steel to global automakers' production facilities in the southern United States and Mexico.