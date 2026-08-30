Samsung Electronics and SK hynix's combined corporate tax tops $8.1 billion in first half of year

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Koreans turn malls into all-in-one summer 'mallcation' escapes as heat and rain linger
Hotels and retail complexes are drawing vacationers with indoor shopping, dining, spas and leisure activities amid prolonged heat waves and unstable weather.
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Kia avoids strike for sixth straight year as union approves wage deal
Kia workers approved a pay package that raises base wages by 100,000 won ($72.20) and provides bonuses.
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SK Telecom, Kakao and KT chosen for public AI service project
The three tech giants will develop government-backed AI services, with beta tests planned before a year-end launch.
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Why Korea’s suicide drone, far pricier than a Shahed, crashed seconds after launch
Korea's defense agency says a launcher door defect, not the aircraft, caused a Korean-built loitering munition to crash during a sea trial.