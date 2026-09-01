Samsung Electro-Mechanics wins $1.26 billion AI server capacitor supply deal

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Rising costs roll Korea's gimbap shops out of business
Thousands of gimbap (seaweed rice roll) shops have disappeared over the past five years as operators struggle to tackle both rising labor and ingredient costs.
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Industry minister heads to United States for G20 talks, Hyundai-Posco Louisiana steel plant groundbreaking
Kim Jung-kwan will seek AI cooperation, U.S. investment in Korea and stronger supply chains during his four-day trip.
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Korea sets $15.6 billion budget for chips and AI initiatives in 2027
The total 2027 budget stands at 820.9 trillion won ($60.5 billion), a 12.8 percent on-year increase, with the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment's budget set to an all-time high of 25.73 trillion won.
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Chipotle makes Asia debut in Seoul
The U.S. Mexican chain opens its first Asian restaurant near Gangnam Station, betting on local ingredients and a no-surcharge customization model.