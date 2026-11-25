Samsung Electro-Mechanics' production facility in Busan is seen in a file photo. SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

The company will retire 2.65 percent of its shares on Dec. 2 in a 1.73 trillion won move aimed at boosting shareholder value.

Power equipment manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics said Wednesday that it plans to cancel its own shares worth 1.73 trillion won ($1.28 billion) to boost shareholder value.

In a regulatory filing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said its board of directors decided to cancel 2 million common shares and 53,430 preferred shares.

The shares subject to the retirement are roughly 2.65 percent of its total shares, the company said.

The stock cancellation will be made on Dec. 2.

Shares in Samsung Electro-Mechanics closed at 752,000 won on the Seoul bourse, down 12.35 percent from the previous session's close.





Yonhap