Samsung Electro-Mechanics sees AI boom driving growth in MLCCs and substrates

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LG CNS completes construction of AI data center in Indonesia
LG CNC completed construction of a hyperscale AI data center of 30-megawatt capacity in Jakarta, Indonesia, which was built to support high-performance computing for next-generation GPUs.
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Online shopping sales up 4.1% in September on automobiles, food delivery services
Online shopping transactions stood at 24.97 trillion won ($18.5 billion) in September, up 975.8 billion won from a year earlier.
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Samsung holds pole position in smartphone sales in Q3 as global market contracts
The Korean tech giant shipped 57.8 million smartphones in the July-to-September period, down 5 percent from a year earlier.
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SK Square to return 4.3 trillion won to shareholders from SK hynix dividends
The parent company of SK hynix plans to share at least $3.2 billion in expected 2026 dividends, and also pledged to return at least 60 percent of its ordinary dividend income to shareholders through 2028.