The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 12 Reuters/YONHAP

Under the expanded agreement, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will increase the supply of advanced package substrates for Nvidia's next-generation GPUs and receive funding to support the expansion of manufacturing facilities.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the electronic component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, said on Wednesday that it has agreed to expand its collaboration with Nvidia to support increased production of the U.S. chipmaker’s accelerated computing platforms following surging global demand for AI infrastructure.

The expansion, which builds on a strategic partnership last month to supply semiconductor package substrates, will focus on increasing the supply of advanced package substrates for Nvidia’s next-generation GPUs, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said.

As part of the agreement, Nvidia will provide additional funding to support the expansion of Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ two manufacturing facilities in Korea.

The Korean company plans to use the proceeds to establish a full-scale mass-production system by 2029.

During an earnings call overnight, Nvidia announced new agreements with Samsung Electro-Mechanics and other key partners to secure additional substrate capacity and expand production capabilities at existing factories.

The two companies also plan to expand their partnership to multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), key components that help ensure a stable power supply to AI processors, according to Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

“By combining world-class substrate microfabrication technology with highly reliable MLCC technology, we will fully fulfill our role as a total solution provider to ensure that Nvidia’s AI platforms are delivered to the global market in a timely manner, as well as with the highest performance and quality,” said Chang Duck-hyun, the CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics.





Yonhap