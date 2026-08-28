Samsung donates $2.2 million for flood relief in southern Korea

Samsung Electronics' flag in front of the company's Seocho office in southern Seoul on July 30 YONHAP

Samsung will aid rain-hit communities in southern Korea with a 3 billion won donation, emergency kits, temporary shelters and financial support for affected cardholders.

Samsung donated 3 billion won ($2.2 million) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association to support residents affected by torrential rains in Geoje and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang and Andong and Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang, the company said Friday.

Torrential rains battered southern Korea over the Liberation Day holiday. Liberation Day falls on Aug. 15.

Nine Samsung affiliates participated in the donation: Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDS, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung Heavy Industries.

Samsung Heavy Industries also joined the donation, despite suffering some damage from the heavy rains itself, to fulfill its commitment to supporting the local community, according to Samsung.

Samsung will provide residents in affected areas with 1,000 emergency relief kits and 300 disaster relief shelters, which are tent-style temporary housing units. The emergency relief kits were produced through donations to the Korean Red Cross and contain daily necessities such as blankets, sportswear, towels and toiletries.

Samsung Card will provide financial support to customers affected by the torrential rains. Credit card payments due between August and October can be deferred for up to six months, while customers can pay their outstanding balances in interest-free installments for up to six months.

A car is half-buried by soil and debris from a landslide in Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 17. NEWS1

The card company will also reduce interest on card loans by up to 30 percent for affected customers. Those whose long-term card loans mature by the end of October will also be eligible for maturity extensions.

Samsung has regularly provided support following major disasters in Korea and overseas. Since 1995, Samsung has donated more than 130 billion won to disaster relief efforts in Korea.

In March last year, Samsung donated 3 billion won and provided 1 billion won worth of home appliances to areas affected by wildfires in North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang and Ulsan. In July of the same year, it donated another 3 billion won to areas hit by heavy rains, including South Gyeongsang and South Chungcheong.

Samsung also donated $3 million in cash and relief supplies following the devastating earthquake in Turkey in 2023 and $1 million worth of electronic products to areas affected by wildfires in Los Angeles last year.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Geoje in South Gyeongsang, which received more than 800 millimeters (31.5 inches) of rain. A landslide triggered by the downpours killed one resident. More than 6,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in Geoje and neighboring Tongyeong, with over 4,500 still unable to return as of Thursday.

Andong and Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang were hit by heavy rains in July that flooded homes, washed out roads and damaged temporary housing for residents displaced by last year's wildfires.





BY KIM KYUNG-MI [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]