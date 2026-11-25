Visitors look around Samsung Display’s booth during the K-Display 2026 exhibition at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 22. NEWS1

Samsung Display will invest 210 million euros ($229.8 million) for a 9.1 percent stake in ams Osram while jointly developing next-generation ultra-small microLED technology.

Samsung Display, a Korean display maker, said Wednesday it has signed an agreement to become the largest shareholder in European chipmaker ams Osram.

Under the agreement, Samsung Display will acquire 9.98 million newly issued shares of ams Osram at 21 euros ($23) apiece, for a total investment of 210 million euros. Upon completion of the deal, Samsung Display will hold a 9.1 percent stake in the company, making it the No. 1 shareholder.

The investment will be accompanied by a strategic partnership between the two display makers to jointly develop and commercialize next-generation "ultra-small" microLED technology.

"Ultra-small microLED is a next-generation inorganic self-emissive technology with the potential to overcome the limitations of existing technologies in areas such as brightness and lifetime," said Yi Chung, President and chief executive officer of Samsung Display.

Samsung Display said the partnership aims to secure core microLED component technologies, which are drawing attention as a next-generation display technology following organic light-emitting diode displays.

Separately from the equity investment, the two companies have signed a strategic partnership to jointly develop next-generation microLED technology.

With a history spanning more than 120 years, ams Osram is a global company with strengths in ultra-small LED design and manufacturing, as well as high-density integration.





Yonhap